Free admission for kids 17 and younger for Sunday’s American Legion championship game

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Sweeney Post 2 is offering free admission to today’s American Legion Northeast Regional Championship game for kids age 17 and younger.

The 1 p.m. contest at Gill Stadium is a rematch between Cumberland, RI, and Hudson, MA, who competed Friday in a winner’s bracket final that saw the Massachusetts representatives edge out their foes to the south, 4-3

Hudson went on to knockout W. Hartford, Conn., 3-2, Saturday in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament, and Cumberland bounced back with an 8-1 victory over South Burlington, VT to setup the championship game rematch in this week’s double-elimination tournament.

Since Hudson has yet to lose, the two teams will compete again in a winner-take-all match at 4 p.m. should Cumberland win the 1 p.m. affair.