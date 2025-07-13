Fresh peaches in reach for Granite Staters following visit from ‘The Peach Truck’

The Peach Truck prepares to unload its harvest to customers at the Mall of NH parking lot. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – According to the song by The Presidents of the United States of America, peaches are supposed to come in a can and were put there by a man in a factory downtown. However, several dozen Manchester-area residents were able to get them fresh from a tractor-trailer truck instead.

Sunday was a peachy day in the Mall of New Hampshire’s parking lot as The Peach Truck arrived for their annual tour stop.

Founded in 2012, this year marks the fourth year the Tennessee-based direct-to-consumer company has brought peaches from farms in Georgia and South Carolina to New Hampshire shortly after they were picked off the tree.

There was a packed line for peaches. Photo/Candace Gibbons

According to Stephen Rose, co-owner of the Peach Truck, the strength of this year’s crop has provided enough peaches for a 10-week tour across the East Coast and Midwest, up from a four-week tour last year. Sunday’s stop marked the sixth week of the tour, and Rose stated that New Hampshire could have more stops in the future, if demand grows.

“We here at The Peach Truck love delivering joy,” he said.

“The peaches speak for themselves,” he added. “They’re top-notch and we stand by that every day.”

This year’s cross-county peach procession held two New Hampshire stops, Sunday with the other coming earlier in the day at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.

While in-person delivery for New Hampshire residents will have to wait until next year, mail delivery of peaches and pecans while supplies last as well as other peach-related items can be found at The Peach Truck website.