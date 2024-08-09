Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy, humid, showers, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Expect cloudy skies, breezy conditions, increased humidity, and occasional showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees feeling like it’s 84 degrees.
Rain from Debby is approaching
Here are the forecasted impacts for southern New Hampshire:
- Start: 7 PM Friday
- End: 10 AM Saturday
- Peak Sustained Winds: 24 mph
- Peak Wind Gusts: 36 mph
- Total Rainfall: 1-1.5″ inches
5-Day Forecast Aug. 9-Aug. 12
Today: Cloudy, breezy, & more humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 84) Winds: ESE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Expect a humid and warm night with periods of rain, ranging from 1 to 1.5 inches, due to a tropical rainstorm. Some downpours may be heavy, accompanied by an early thunderstorm & gusty wind. Low 72 Winds: S 15-20+ mph
Saturday: Expect a bit of showers from Tropical Rainstorm Debby in the morning, followed by a breezy and warmer afternoon with some sunshine. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Sunday: Comfortable and breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 82 Wind: W 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun & comfortable. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The upcoming week is expected to be dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with showers. Expect highs in the lower 60s. South winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 09:27 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 03:25 PM.
Jump in a Lake
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 75 degrees.