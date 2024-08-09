Friday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy, humid, showers, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Expect cloudy skies, breezy conditions, increased humidity, and occasional showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees feeling like it’s 84 degrees.

Rain from Debby is approaching

Here are the forecasted impacts for southern New Hampshire:

Start: 7 PM Friday

End: 10 AM Saturday

Peak Sustained Winds: 24 mph

Peak Wind Gusts: 36 mph

Total Rainfall: 1-1.5″ inches

5-Day Forecast Aug. 9-Aug. 12

Today: Cloudy, breezy, & more humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 84) Winds: ESE 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Expect a humid and warm night with periods of rain, ranging from 1 to 1.5 inches, due to a tropical rainstorm. Some downpours may be heavy, accompanied by an early thunderstorm & gusty wind. Low 72 Winds: S 15-20+ mph

Saturday: Expect a bit of showers from Tropical Rainstorm Debby in the morning, followed by a breezy and warmer afternoon with some sunshine. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Comfortable and breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 82 Wind: W 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Lots of sun & comfortable. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The upcoming week is expected to be dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with showers. Expect highs in the lower 60s. South winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 09:27 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 03:25 PM.

Jump in a Lake

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 75 degrees.