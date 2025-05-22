Friday’s weather: Cool and cloudy with morning showers, high of 56

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Prepare for a cool and cloudy day, with morning showers. The temperature will peak at a cool 56°, accompanied by brisk northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella as you step out!
The Weekend Ahead
**Saturday: Prepare for a mix of clouds and sunshine, creating a cool yet refreshing atmosphere. A brief shower is possible, but don’t let that deter your weekend plans! Expect a high around 60°, with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
**Saturday Night: As the evening unfolds, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a cozy low of 46°. Gentle northwest winds will be blowing at 5-15 mph, perfect for a relaxed evening outdoors.
**Sunday: Experience a delightful day as temperatures rise and breezes pick up! You can look forward to a blend of sun and clouds with a pleasant high of 65° and northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
**Sunday Night: Settle in under partly cloudy skies with a comfortable low of 48°F. Relax as the northwest winds calm down to 5-10 mph, creating a tranquil atmosphere.
**Memorial Day: Celebrate the holiday with a beautiful combination of sunshine and clouds! Enjoy a lovely high of 71°, accompanied by gentle northwest winds at 5-10 mph. It’s the perfect day to gather with family and friends and make lasting memories!
5-Day Outlook
Friday: Cloudy & cool with morning showers. High 56 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with peaks of sun & cool with a brief shower or two. High 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Milder & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Pleasant with some sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week temperatures in the 70s with the weekend around 80 degrees!
Take a Hike There is snow in the forecast for the higher elevations last night and this morning, but this is actually common for May. In fact, Mount Washington averages 11.7″ of snow during the month of May. The snowiest was in 1997 when 95.8″ fell and the least snowy was a Trace in 1998. Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Snow and freezing rain likely. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 30 mph becoming north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach
FRIDAY Weather: Mostly cloudy. Rain. UV index: Low Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the lower 50s. Winds: Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Surf Height: 9 to 10 feet. Water Temperature: 49 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: High. * High Risk – A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
SATURDAY: Surf height around 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Surf height around 3 feet. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY: Surf height around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach North winds at 10 to 15 mph. Waves approximately 1 foot. Overcast skies. Rain, primarily in the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s. Probability of rain 80%. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. Water temperature is 51 degrees.