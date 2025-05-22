Friday’s weather: Cool and cloudy with morning showers, high of 56

Today’s Weather

Prepare for a cool and cloudy day, with morning showers. The temperature will peak at a cool 56°, accompanied by brisk northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella as you step out!

The Weekend Ahead

**Saturday: Prepare for a mix of clouds and sunshine, creating a cool yet refreshing atmosphere. A brief shower is possible, but don’t let that deter your weekend plans! Expect a high around 60°, with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

**Saturday Night: As the evening unfolds, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a cozy low of 46°. Gentle northwest winds will be blowing at 5-15 mph, perfect for a relaxed evening outdoors.

**Sunday: Experience a delightful day as temperatures rise and breezes pick up! You can look forward to a blend of sun and clouds with a pleasant high of 65° and northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

**Sunday Night: Settle in under partly cloudy skies with a comfortable low of 48°F. Relax as the northwest winds calm down to 5-10 mph, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

**Memorial Day: Celebrate the holiday with a beautiful combination of sunshine and clouds! Enjoy a lovely high of 71°, accompanied by gentle northwest winds at 5-10 mph. It’s the perfect day to gather with family and friends and make lasting memories!