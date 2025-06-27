Friday’s weather: Cool and mostly cloudy, possible passing shower, high of 74

Today’s Weather



Get ready for a cloudy and cool day ahead! There’s a slight chance of a passing shower, but the temperatures are set to reach a comfortable high of 74°. Enjoy the gentle easterly winds blowing at 5-10 mph, perfect for a refreshing outdoor stroll!

Weekend Headlines

Saturday: Prepare for a cloudy and cool day, accompanied by rainy periods and rising humidity levels. With a high of 71°, expect gentle southeast winds at 5-10 mph to create a dynamic weather experience.

Saturday Night: As the evening approaches, conditions will remain cloudy and humid, with occasional showers adding to the atmosphere. The temperature will dip to a pleasant 61°, with light and variable winds ensuring a calm night.

Sunday: Get ready for a more inviting day! You can look forward to some sunshine and a warm, humid feel. The high will climb to 83° (feels like 85°), complemented by refreshing west-northwest winds at 5-10 mph, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Sunday Night: The night will bring a blend of clouds and humidity, creating a muggy feel. Expect temperatures to settle at 62° (feels like 65°), with light and variable winds.