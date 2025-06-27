Friday’s weather: Cool and mostly cloudy, possible passing shower, high of 74

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a cloudy and cool day ahead! There’s a slight chance of a passing shower, but the temperatures are set to reach a comfortable high of 74°. Enjoy the gentle easterly winds blowing at 5-10 mph, perfect for a refreshing outdoor stroll!
Weekend Headlines
Saturday: Prepare for a cloudy and cool day, accompanied by rainy periods and rising humidity levels. With a high of 71°, expect gentle southeast winds at 5-10 mph to create a dynamic weather experience.
Saturday Night: As the evening approaches, conditions will remain cloudy and humid, with occasional showers adding to the atmosphere. The temperature will dip to a pleasant 61°, with light and variable winds ensuring a calm night.
Sunday: Get ready for a more inviting day! You can look forward to some sunshine and a warm, humid feel. The high will climb to 83° (feels like 85°), complemented by refreshing west-northwest winds at 5-10 mph, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
Sunday Night: The night will bring a blend of clouds and humidity, creating a muggy feel. Expect temperatures to settle at 62° (feels like 65°), with light and variable winds.
5-Day Outlook
Friday: Cloudy & cool with a slight chance of a shower. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & cool with showery periods with increasing humidity. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sunshine & humid. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 (feel like 65) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Last day of June): Warmer & humid with some sunshine. High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday (July 1): Some sun & muggy with thunderstorms possible. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing & humid. Low 67 Winds” WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for next Friday, July 4th, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach
- Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the middle 60s.
- Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 07:42 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 01:40 PM.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: Southeast winds approximately 5 mph. Waves near 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High temperatures in the mid-60s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period Water temperature 71 degrees.