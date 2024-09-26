Friday’s weather: Deerfield Fair weather – partly sunny and high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s weather



Expect a warm day with a blend of sunshine and clouds, perfect for the Deerfield Fair, with highs around 75 degrees.

Outlook for Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds; great for the Deerfield fair. High 75 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Pleasant with a blend of sunshine and clouds; ideal weather for admiring the autumn leaves or going to the Deerfield Fair. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds provides ideal weather for admiring the autumn leaves or going to the Deerfield Fair. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Few clouds. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Pleasant with some sun for the last day of September. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday (First Day of October): Lots of clouds with some passing showers. High Around 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Watch

Hurricane Helene struck land last night east of Apalachicola, Florida, primarily affecting communities along the Apalachee Bay shoreline. At the time of landfall, Helene was classified as a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds between 130-156 mph. Currently, Helene has weakened to a tropical storm over northern Georgia, bringing with it heavy rains and strong gusty winds.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for some delightful weather! The first week of October is forecasted to bring us temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the mid-50s, except in the upper 40s for areas above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be approximately 30 mph, diminishing to around 20 mph by the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s with northwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

