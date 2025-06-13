Friday’s weather: Feeling lucky? Mostly sunny, high of 76

Weekend Breakdown **Saturday: ** Expect a few morning showers, followed by cooler temperatures and late afternoon sunshine. High of 65°F with winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. **Saturday Night: ** The skies will be mainly cloudy, with a low of 52°F. Winds will be light and variable. **Father’s Day: ** There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 70°F. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. **Sunday Night: ** Expect some clouds, with a low of 55°F and light, variable winds.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Pleasant and not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: A couple of morning showers; otherwise, cooler with late afternoon sun. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Father’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun. High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 79 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready to soak up the summer vibes next week with summer arriving next Friday, as temperatures are projected to soar into the delightful 70s and 80s! Perfect weather for outdoor adventures!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s…except in the mid 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Lots of sunshine. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low tide of 0.2 feet (MLLW) occurs at 7:52 AM. High tide of 7.6 feet (MLLW) occurs at 1:51 PM. SATURDAY: Surf height around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of morning showers. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Surf height around 2 feet. Morning clouds with afternoon sun. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach West winds approximately 10 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Predominantly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Water temperature at 58 degrees.