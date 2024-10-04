Friday’s weather: Fog then sun, high of 76

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s weather

Any morning fog will give way to periods of clouds and sunshine, with comfortable warmth. Expect a high of 76 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 4-8

Tonight: Some clouds and mild with a spotty shower. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: The morning will bring scattered showers followed by sunshine in the afternoon. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with showers. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 63 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

October Outlook

Next week, an October chill is expected to bring temperatures below the seasonal norm. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows around 40 degrees.

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts sunshine giving way to clouds with temperatures around 60.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by periods of clouds around the summits. Expect highs in the upper 50s, except for lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Expect light and variable winds, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

