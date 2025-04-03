Friday’s weather: Good day, sunshine – high of 62, plus what’s on tap for the weekend

Friday’s Weather



Experience a delightful day filled with a perfect blend of vibrant sunshine and clouds! With a high of 62 degrees, it’s ideal weather for enjoying the outdoors before the weather turns unsettled this weekend. Feel the refreshing northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, adding a touch of excitement to your day. Embrace the beauty of this lovely weather!

Weekend Headlines

**Saturday:** Expect cloudy and cooler weather with rain accumulating to 0.25 inches during the afternoon. High temperature will be 43° with winds coming from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

**Saturday Night:** Periods of rain and drizzle are likely, with an expected accumulation of 0.25 inches. The low will be 37°F, but it will feel like 30°. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-15 mph.

**Sunday:** Light rain is expected early in the morning, transitioning into a few afternoon showers, with moments of sunshine throughout the day. The high will reach 62°, with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

**Sunday Night:** There will be a few showers and some drizzle, with mild temperatures. The low will drop to 39°, with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Breezy and delightful, featuring a mix of vibrant sunshine and clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler with rain (.25″) developing by afternoon. High 43 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of rain (.25″) and drizzle. Low 37 (feel like 30) Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Expect light rain early, with a few afternoon showers, with moments of sunshine and milder. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few showers with some drizzle and mild. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Early morning showers with some afternoon sun & cool. High 46 (feel like 42) Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Rain showers mixing with snow showers late. Low 34 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cold rain or wet snow. High 39 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Early snow showers or flurries with some clearing late. Low 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching a storm next Tuesday that could bring a cold rain or some wet snow!!!

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.