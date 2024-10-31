Friday’s weather: Morning showers clear up, high of 75

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Friday’s Weather

Anticipate a brief shower in the morning, followed by a change to partly or mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by breezy and unusually warm weather. The high is expected to be 75 degrees.

Outlook for Nov. 1-Nov. 5

Today (Nov. 1st): Expect an early morning spotty shower, then a transition to partly to mostly sunny skies, with breezy and very warm conditions. High 75 Winds: W 15-25 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & cooler. Low 43 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & cool. High Near 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Showery periods. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Election Day: Some sun with afternoon clouds & milder. High Near 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, reverting us to Standard Time. Before you retire for the night on Saturday, make sure to adjust your clocks one hour backward!

Halloween Forecast

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: Expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The dry period is expected to persist until mid-month. The next opportunity for considerable rainfall is forecasted for November 17th to 19th.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of rain showers in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 50s, except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 35 to 45 mph, increasing to 50 to 60 mph at higher elevations. The chance of rain is 40 percent. Wind chill values may drop as low as 12 in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

