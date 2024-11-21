Friday’s weather: Morning sunshine, but grab your umbrella for p.m. showers, high of 50

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Friday’s Weather

Start your day with a touch of morning sunshine but keep your umbrella handy for a couple of afternoon showers that could bring about a light sprinkle (.15″). Expect a high of 50 degrees, though it might feel more like a brisk 45!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some morning sun with a couple of afternoon showers (.15″). High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain (.75″) mixing with snow overnight. Low 39 (feel like 33) Winds: N 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & windy (gusts to 40 mph) with a few afternoon showers. High 45 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph

Saturday night: Cloudy, breezy, & chilly. Low 39 (feel like 28) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 33 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds with some showers late. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sunshine. High 51 (feel like 45) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 34 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

White Stuff

Tonight, rain is expected to mix with snow overnight with little or no accumulation. The higher elevations of the Monadnock region may receive 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, predicts a colder air with some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Possible snow on Black Friday?

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect rain and freezing rain in the morning, turning to snow (1-3″). Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds will be approximately 30 mph, shifting to the east at around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with wind chill values as low as 6 degrees above zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect rain and snow with highs in the upper 30s. East winds will be around 25 mph, decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is near 100 percent, with wind chill values as low as 16.

Bretton Woods reopens on Saturday.. Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.





