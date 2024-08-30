Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny and cooler, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Get ready for a cooler and less humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high will be around 74 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some clouds & more humid. High 79 (feel like 81) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Overcast and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday (First Day of Meteorological Fall): Anticipate some morning showers followed by sunny conditions in the afternoon, leading to a warmer and more humid day. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Labor Day: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low Around 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Labor Day Monday is pleasant with comfortable sunshine with highs in the middle 70s the best day of the holiday weekend

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, featuring warmer temperatures with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s. Labor Day Monday some sun & cooler with a high of 74.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : In the upper 60s.

: In the upper 60s. Winds : East winds 5 to 10 mph.

: East winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 09:34 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 03:47 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph with waves approximately 1 foot high. Conditions will be sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. There is no forecast of thunderstorms for this period. The water temperature will be at 71 degrees.







