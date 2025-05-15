Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine and pleasant, high of 80

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for some sunshine as we warm up! A few clouds will occasionally appear, along with the chance of a hit-or-miss shower. The high will reach a pleasant 80 degrees, with gentle winds coming from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Perfect weather for a stroll or outdoor plans!
Breaking Down the Weekend
Looks like the weekend is bringing a mix of conditions! Saturday might be a bit tricky for outdoor plans with those afternoon thunderstorms, but Sunday seems more manageable—just a slight chance of a shower with some sun breaking through. Are you planning anything outdoors this weekend? If so, Saturday might require a backup plan!
5-Day Outlook
Friday: Some sun & warmer with hit or miss shower. High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers in spots. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with afternoon thunderstorms; outdoor plans can be impacted. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms with some partial clearing & less humid late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and breezy slight chance of a passing shower. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Windy & cooler with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 15-20+
Monday night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 47 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds, breezy, and cool. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.