Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine and pleasant, high of 80

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Some sun & warmer with hit or miss shower. High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers in spots. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with afternoon thunderstorms; outdoor plans can be impacted. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms with some partial clearing & less humid late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun and breezy slight chance of a passing shower. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday: Windy & cooler with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 15-20+

Monday night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 47 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds, breezy, and cool. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.