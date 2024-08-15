Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, hazy and humid, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today will have partial sunshine with high humidity and hazy skies due to wildfire smoke. The temperature will reach 85 degrees, but it will feel like 87.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 16-Aug. 20

Today: Some sun and humid; wildfire smoke will cause the sky to be hazy. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid. High 84 (feel like 87) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers late. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and humid. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers. Low 664Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and humid with rain likely (.50″). High 75 (feel like 79) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and humid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and less humid with a few showers. High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect some rain and humid conditions early next week, with the humidity decreasing by Tuesday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely, some of which may bring gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s, except for areas above 5000 feet where it will be in the upper 50s. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, shifting to light and variable later. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. There is a chance of showers. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy until 2 PM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog.

: Mostly cloudy until 2 PM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. UV Index : Moderate

: Moderate Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: High tide of 7.1 feet (MLLW) at 09:03 AM. Low tide of 1.5 feet (MLLW) at 03:07 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southerly winds at approximately 5 mph will shift to the southeast later in the afternoon. Expect waves under one foot, with partial sunshine throughout the day. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by a small chance of showers later in the day. It will be humid, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The probability of rain stands at 20 percent. There is a low lightning threat, indicating a minimal risk of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 73 degrees.