Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today will be cooler with some clouds and sunshine. The high is expected to be 75 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 6-10

Today: Not as warm with some clouds & sunshine. High 75 Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy skies & breezy followed by afternoon sunshine. High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Breezy & nice with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Maily clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Comfortable sunshine & nice. High 80 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

New Hampshire is expected to experience low-pressure systems approaching from both the west and southeast, yet significant precipitation is unlikely to occur until Saturday night when a few showers are anticipated.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for fantastic weather next week with dry conditions and above-normal temperatures, reaching up to 80 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The weather will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.










