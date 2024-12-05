Friday’s weather: Partly sunny, windy, high of 29

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Today’s Outlook

Prepare for the season’s coldest day yet. With a mix of sunshine and clouds, it’s going to be windy and chilly. Expect a high of 29 degrees, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like 14! Winds will be strong from the west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph, so make sure to bundle up before heading out!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Windy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 20-25+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, & frigid. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: W 5-15+ mph

Saturday: Breezy with clouds & sun. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and frigid with snow showers after midnight. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Spotty flurries or snow showers mainly in the morning, accumulating a dusting to an inch. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Milder with clouds and a few afternoon showers. High 44 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low: 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild. High 48 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some rain late. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Snow Totals for Dec. 5

Belknap County:

Belmont 2.9″

Meredith 2.4″

Laconia 2″

Tilton 1.4″

Carroll County:

Freedom 5.5″

Ossipee 3.5″

North Conway 3.3″

Wolfeboro 3″

Center Sandwich 2.7″

Tamworth 2.5″

Cheshire County:

Rindge 5.3″

Spofford 5.3″

Troy 5″

Keene 5″

Hinsdale 4.6″

Walpole 3.1″

Coos County:

Pinkham Notch 4″

Jefferson 2″

Carroll 2″

Grafton County:

Littleton: 2.5″

Lyme 2.2″

Ashland 2″

Plymouth 2″

Hanover 1.5″

Hillsborough County:

Peterborough 5.5″

Bennington 4.5″

Mont Vernon 4″

Antrim 4″

Milford 4″

Manchester 2″

Merrimack County:

Bradford 4″

New London 3.8″

Bow 3.2″

Dunbarton 3″

Hopkinton 3″

Concord 2.8″

Epsom 2.7″

Henniker 2.5″

Danbury 2.3″

Contoocook 2″

Northfield 1.8″

Rockingham County

Northwood 3″

Deerfield 2″

Auburn 1″

Strafford County

Strafford 3″

New Durham 2″

Milton 1″

Sullivan County:

Claremont 4.5″

Newport 4.5″

Unity 2.5″

Cornish 1.7″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather forecast for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday indicates unsettled conditions, yet milder, with temperatures ranging in the 40s and 50s, accompanied by occasional showers.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of snow showers in the morning. Expect blowing snow and visibility to be one quarter mile or less occasionally. High temperatures will be around 9 degrees, except near 4 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will be approximately 45 mph, decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations over 5,000 feet, northwest winds will be about 65 mph, shifting to the west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. There is a 40 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values may drop as low as 40 below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of snow showers in the morning. Expect patchy blowing snow and visibility to drop to a quarter mile or less occasionally. The high will be around 13 degrees. Northwest winds will be approximately 35 mph, decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 75 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values could plummet to as low as 19 below zero.

Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.

