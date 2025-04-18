Friday’s weather: Sun eventually gives way to clouds, high of 70 + your weekend outlook

Today’s Weather

Embrace the warmth of the day as sunshine gradually makes way for clouds! Expect a pleasant high around 70 degrees, with a gentle southwest breeze blowing at 10 to 15 mph. Perfect weather for a stroll or a fun afternoon outside!

Easter Weekend

This will be our most pleasant weekend in nearly a month.

**Saturday: Get ready for a delightful day with plenty of sunshine, creating a warm summer feel and breezy. Expect temperatures to soar to 82°! Enjoy the gentle southwest winds blowing at 10-20+ mph.

**Saturday Night: As the sun sets, the skies will turn partly cloudy, and breezy. The temperature will drop to a comfortable 49° (feels like 44°), with winds shifting to the west-northwest at 10-15+ mph—perfect for a cozy evening.

**Easter Sunday (Sunrise at 5:56 AM): Wake up to a refreshing change as windy and cooler weather moves in, bringing a blend of sun and clouds. The high will be a crisp 59° (feels like 54°), with northwest winds gusting at 15-25 mph—ideal for those Easter egg hunts!

**Sunday Night: Prepare for a partly cloudy, breezy night with a touch of chill in the air, as temperatures dip to 37° (feels like 34°). The northwest winds at 10-15 mph will keep things lively, making it a great evening to enjoy under the stars.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Warmer with sunshine giving way to clouds. High Around 70 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers and a spot thundershower. Low 53 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Some sun with the feel of summer, breezy & very warm. High 82 Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 49 (feel like 44) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Easter Sunday (Sunrise 5:56 AM): Windy and cooler with some sun & clouds. High 59 (feel like 54) Winds: NW 15-25+

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Low 37 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Some morning sun with some afternoon clouds. High 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some showers. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Early showers with some sun by afternoon. High 66 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next week, the last week of April temperatures will be in the 60s!!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.