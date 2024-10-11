Friday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Sunny and breezy with pleasant temperatures. The high will be 65 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 10-14

Today: Sunny, breezy, & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 51 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & mild. High 68 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures; afternoon showers are possible. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Columbus Day: A morning shower followed by mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and cool. High near 60 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clearing & cold. Low 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & chilly. High 55 (feel like 51) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: W 5-15 mph

First Frost

Below: Historical Average Date of the First Frost. The essence of the autumn season will be felt throughout much of next week. Many areas are expected to experience the first frost, arriving right on schedule.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

October chill next week, expect low temperatures to be in the 30s. There is a possibility of frost on Thursday morning.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured with highs in the mid-40s. Expect northwest winds at 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values could drop as low as 3 degrees above zero in the morning.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured with highs around 50 degrees. Expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 12 degrees in the morning.



Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

