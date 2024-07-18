Friday’s weather: Sunny and comfortable, high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast
Friday’s Weather
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 86 degrees.
5-Day Forecast July 19-July 23
Today: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Few clouds & comfortable. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 89 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & comfortable but hot. High 92 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning more humid late. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloud & humid with rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain late. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our comfortable weather will last through next Monday.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, except for temperatures in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Sunny.
- UV Index: Very high
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the upper 70s.
- Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 09:38 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:40 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect waves to be around 2 feet. The morning will be partly sunny, followed by clearing skies. There will be patchy fog in the morning. It will be turning less humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 77 degrees.