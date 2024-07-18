Friday’s weather: Sunny and comfortable, high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather



Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 86 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 19-July 23

Today: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Few clouds & comfortable. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 89 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & comfortable but hot. High 92 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning more humid late. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloud & humid with rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain late. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Our comfortable weather will last through next Monday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, except for temperatures in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very high

: Very high Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the upper 70s.

: In the upper 70s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 09:38 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:40 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect waves to be around 2 feet. The morning will be partly sunny, followed by clearing skies. There will be patchy fog in the morning. It will be turning less humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 77 degrees.