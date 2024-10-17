Friday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Experience the delightful combination of sunshine and milder weather, with a high of 65.

Outlook for Oct. 18-22

Today: Sunny & milder. High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny & warm. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear & not as chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & warm. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Sunny and very warm. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear and mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Milder Temps

For the rest of October, temperatures are anticipated to be higher than normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s and remain in the 70s through next Wednesday.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s. North winds will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper forties. North winds will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

