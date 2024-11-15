Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, high of 54 – no rain in sight until late next week

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Friday’s Weather

Enjoy a delightful day with mostly sunny skies and a refreshing breeze. While the high reaches 54 degrees, it will feel like a comfortable 49°, making it a perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the milder weather!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 54 (feel like 49) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Windy with some sun & clouds; gusty winds and dry brush will result in a high brush fire threat. High 58 (feel like 52) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clouding up & mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Breezy & mild with some clouds & clouds. High 61 (feel like 57) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Breezy & mild with some sun & clouds. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 39 (feel like 33 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tropical Storm Sara

Florida is on alert for Tropical Storm Sara, as this late-season storm may be heading toward the United States. Tropical Storm Sara is approaching Central America and could potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. There, it may regain strength and pose a threat to Florida with heavy rainfall, storm surges, and destructive winds.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Prepare for some much-needed rainfall! Significant showers are expected next Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing around half an inch of rain.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with highs in the mid-30s. Expect north winds at 35 to 45 mph, gusting up to 85 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Expect north winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 65 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 3 degrees above zero.





