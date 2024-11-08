Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy, high of 63

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Friday’s Weather

The forecast is mostly sunny with strong winds and a high of 63 degrees; the combination of gusty winds and extremely dry conditions poses a significant risk of wildfires.

Outlook for Nov. 8-12

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, & mild. High 63 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, & colder. Low 37 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny & cool with a brisk wind. High 50 (feel like 44) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Milder with periods of clouds & sun. High 57 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Veteran’s Day: An early morning shower with some afternoon sun and mild. High 66 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday & Wednesday will be dry with seasonably cool conditions.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the lower 40s, except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values may drop as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Expect highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 11.





