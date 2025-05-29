Friday’s weather: Sunshine and fluffy clouds all around, high of 79

Today’s Weather

Get ready for a delightful day! With a perfect blend of warm sunshine and fluffy clouds, there's just a tiny possibility of a light shower. Expect a high of 79 degrees, and don't forget to feel that refreshing breeze as winds whip in from the WSW at 15- 20+ mph. Enjoy your day!

Weekend Breakdown

Saturday: Start your weekend with some morning rain (0.50 inches) that will give way to refreshing afternoon sunshine and exciting thunderstorms. Expect a high of 70°F with northwest winds at 10-15 mph, making for a dynamic day.

Saturday Night: As the sun sets, anticipate some early showers, leading to a low of 51°F. Winds from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph will create a crisp evening atmosphere.

Sunday (June 1st): Embrace a breezy day filled with a delightful mix of sun and clouds. With a high of 66°F and west winds at 15-20 mph, it’s a perfect opportunity for outdoor activities.

Sunday Night: Enjoy a clear and cool evening with temperatures dipping to 46°F. Winds from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph will add to the refreshing night air.