Friday’s weather: Warm and sunny to start, high of 76, afternoon showers possible

Today’s Weather

Expect a delightful day with warmth and sunshine peeking through the clouds! Keep an eye out for an afternoon shower that might surprise you. Highs will reach a comfortable 76 degrees, accompanied by gentle southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Embrace the lovely weather!



Weekend Headlines

**Saturday: ** Prepare for a cloudy and breezy day, with cooler temperatures and rain expected (around 0.75 inches). The high will reach 66°, accompanied by winds from the WSW at 10-20+ mph.

**Saturday Night: ** While the evening begins with some showers, expect conditions to improve with partial clearing later on. The low will drop to 46°, with a breeze coming from the WNW at 10-15 mph.

**Sunday: ** Brace yourself for a windy and cooler day featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds. The high will only reach 55°, with gusty winds from the NW at 15-20+ mph.

**Sunday Night: ** As the night settles in, conditions will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a low of 42°. Winds will continue from the NW at 10-20 mph.