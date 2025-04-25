Friday’s weather: Warm and sunny to start, high of 76, afternoon showers possible

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Expect a delightful day with warmth and sunshine peeking through the clouds! Keep an eye out for an afternoon shower that might surprise you. Highs will reach a comfortable 76 degrees, accompanied by gentle southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Embrace the lovely weather!
Weekend Headlines
**Saturday: ** Prepare for a cloudy and breezy day, with cooler temperatures and rain expected (around 0.75 inches). The high will reach 66°, accompanied by winds from the WSW at 10-20+ mph.
**Saturday Night: ** While the evening begins with some showers, expect conditions to improve with partial clearing later on. The low will drop to 46°, with a breeze coming from the WNW at 10-15 mph.
**Sunday: ** Brace yourself for a windy and cooler day featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds. The high will only reach 55°, with gusty winds from the NW at 15-20+ mph.
**Sunday Night: ** As the night settles in, conditions will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a low of 42°. Winds will continue from the NW at 10-20 mph.
5-Day Outlook
Friday: Warm with some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 76 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 53 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, & cooler with periods of rain (.75″). High 66 Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph
Sunday: Windy & cooler with some sun & clouds. High 55 Wins: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, nice, and warmer. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, & summer like. High 83 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday the final day of April, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning.