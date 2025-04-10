Friday’s weather: Wet weekend ahead, brisk temps with slight warm-up Sunday

Friday’s Weather



Start your day with early morning rain or snow showers, setting the stage for a cloudy and cool day ahead. Don’t forget to bundle up, as temperatures are expected to peak at a brisk 47 degrees!

Weekend Weather Alerts

Although this is the third weekend with some rain, it is necessary due to a long-term deficit that began last summer and autumn. The drought monitor below indicates that southern New Hampshire is currently experiencing a moderate drought. tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 20s, make sure to protect tender vegetation.

5-Day Outlook

Friday: Early morning rain or snow showers otherwise cloudy & cooler. High 47 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain & snow showers after midnight. Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain and snow in the morning changing to a cold rain (.25″). High 39 (feel like 33) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Periods of light rain (.15″) Low 37 (feel like 32) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & warmer with periods of light rain & drizzle. High 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, & warmer. High 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Morning shower followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend starts out damp and ends with sunshine with temperatures in the 50s.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Friday: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.