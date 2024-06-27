Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Friday’s Weather

Mostly sunny with a pleasant breeze. High of 78 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 28-July 2

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 80 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Very warm, breezy, & humid with some hit or miss thunderstorms. High 88 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday (July 1st): Pleasant, moderately warm, featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds, with the possibility of some showers in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: NNW 5 -10 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s, although temperatures will hover around 50 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be approximately 30 mph, diminishing to around 20 mph by the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 65 mph. Morning wind chill values could drop as low as 14 degrees.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Sunny. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: Around 70. Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Water Temperature: 62 degrees. Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:20 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:25 PM. Jump in a Lake Westerly winds will be approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Expect waves ranging from 2 to 4 feet. The skies will be partly sunny with a high likelihood of showers, primarily in the morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Visited 19 times, 16 visit(s) today