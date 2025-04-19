From cotton mill to modern living: Brady Sullivan brings residential lofts to Manchester’s iconic Waumbec Mill

The Lofts at Waumbec Mill.

MANCHESTER, NH – In March, a new residential offering emerged in the heart of Manchester’s Millyard District with the debut of The Lofts at Waumbec Mill. This carefully crafted collection of loft-style apartments is set within one of New Hampshire’s most iconic industrial buildings, delivering a unique blend of character, comfort, and history.

Originally constructed in 1897 along the east bank of the Merrimack River, the Waumbec Mill was part of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, which grew to become the largest cotton textile producer in the world. The mill remained active well into the twentieth century, operating under Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett until its closure in 1985.

After more than a decade of underutilization, the Waumbec Mill was acquired in 1996 by Brady Sullivan Properties, renowned for their expertise in transforming historic mills into vibrant communities. Major renovations began in 1998, turning the former mill into a thriving mixed-use space. In 2012, Brady Sullivan was honored with the Historic Preservation Award by the Manchester Historic Association, recognizing their significant efforts in preserving the Waumbec Mill’s important role in the city’s industrial past. Today, the mill houses a dynamic blend of offices, restaurants, creative spaces, and residential units across 450,000 square feet.

The Lofts at Waumbec Mill mark a new chapter in that legacy. Each apartment is thoughtfully designed to honor the building’s original architecture while introducing a modern, enhanced standard of living. Residents will enjoy expansive layouts with exposed brick and timber beams, oversized windows, and open-concept interiors featuring hardwood flooring and soaring ceilings that create a distinct sense of openness and character. Every unit includes the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer, and the animal-friendly community offers a welcoming environment for both residents and their companions.

Convenient on-site parking, walkability to downtown, and quick access to Manchester’s growing cultural and dining scenes make The Lofts at Waumbec Mill a natural choice for those seeking a living experience that is both connected and considered. Whether you’re working in the tech hub of the Millyard or seeking a vibrant city experience, this location has it all.

The Lofts at Waumbec Mill are now leasing. To learn more or schedule a private tour, visit www.loftsatwaumbecmill.com or call 603-782-8555.