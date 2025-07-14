From crisis to handcuffs: Why are police arresting instead of helping the mentally ill?

O P I N I O N

UNBOTHERED & UNBOSSED

by Shemecca Brown

Mental illness isn’t a crime, but too often, law enforcement treats it like one. I recently watched a body cam video of a woman being arrested – not for committing a violent offense, but because she took her prescribed medication the wrong way. Instead of swallowing it, she snorted it, which led to paranoia and psychotic behavior. As she became increasingly agitated, officers repeatedly questioned her instead of calling for mental health professionals. The longer they delayed, the worse she got, ultimately spitting at them out of distress.

Yes, spitting is disrespectful and disorderly. But was this truly the best way to handle the situation? If the right people had been called from the start – mobile crisis teams, medical professionals, or mental health specialists – could this have ended differently?

I’ve witnessed something similar within my own family. My cousin, who struggles with severe mental health issues, had a day where things were just off. She works in a program designed for people with mental health conditions, but that day she refused to leave, swearing and becoming more upset. Someone called the police, and we explained that she hadn’t taken her medication, but the situation still escalated. She started kicking, spitting, and pulling, and before we knew it, 13 officers had to restrain her.

Things could have gone much worse if we weren’t there. The police didn’t know my cousin had severe mental health issues, and her being aggressive made things even more complicated. This happened 18 years ago, at a time when mental health wasn’t taken as seriously as it is today. Back then, resources and training for handling mental health crises were even more limited. Thankfully, instead of taking her to jail, they brought her to a mental health facility, where she stayed for a month to be reevaluated and medicated.

There are pros and cons to this. On one hand, she got the care she needed. On the other, it took a crisis and extreme force to get her there. This is where my concerns lie—not in blaming law enforcement, but in recognizing that our system lacks the proper protocols to handle these situations in a way that minimizes trauma.

Mental health affects more people than we realize. Even if you don’t personally struggle with it, chances are someone in your family does. And when that happens, it takes a toll—not just on the person experiencing it, but on those around them. Families have to learn how to manage these situations, how to de-escalate, how to advocate for the right care. It’s all about learning.

The problem is, we don’t have enough facilities, programs, or resources to support people with mental illnesses. Even for those without healthcare, there should be programs or specialized healthcare services dedicated to helping individuals with mental health conditions—so that when a crisis happens, families have somewhere to turn besides law enforcement.

We need to rethink how we handle mental health crises. It’s not about attacking the police—it’s about advocating for a system that prioritizes treatment over punishment, care over confrontation, and understanding over fear.

Shamecca Brown is a columnist, advocate, and mother rooted in New York grit and New Hampshire growth. Her writing uplifts the unheard, challenges systems, and speaks truth from the inside out. She can be reached at [email protected]