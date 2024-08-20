Future leaders: Students represent NH in Washington, D.C., as part of national ‘Student Leaders’ internship

Tara Kurup, left, of Nashua High School South, and Brandon Nguyen, right, of Manchester Memoriual High School, recently represented New Hampshire as in Washington, D.C., for the national Bank of America Student Leaders Leadership Summit. Photo/Joel Plotkin

NASHUA, NH – This summer, Nashua High School South junior, Tara Kurup, and Manchester Memorial High School junior, Brandon Nguyen, participated in Bank of America Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship program that connects students to employment, skills development and service through local nonprofit organizations.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary year, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. Since 2004, Student Leaders has engaged more than 4,500 students and invested $42 million in more than 500 local nonprofits as a critical part of the bank’s long-standing effort to build pathways to economic mobility across nearly 100 markets.

Kurup and Nguyen are gaining practical work and leadership experience, as well as financial education coaching from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits curriculum, while working with local nonprofits and earning competitive wages. During the week of July 22, Kurup and Nguyen traveled to Washington, D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit with Student Leaders from across the country to learn how nonprofits, governments and businesses collaborate to meet local needs.

“Preparing a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students to be successful in the workforce is critical to New Hampshire’s long-term economic growth” said Ken Sheldon, president, Bank of America New Hampshire. “The exceptional teens selected for the Student Leaders program will not only gain practical work and life experience, but the community in return gains help from local nonprofits and a diverse pipeline of talent as these young adults enter the local workforce.”

Tara Kurup is completing her Student Leaders experience this summer with the YMCA of Greater Nashua, a nonprofit organization in Southern New Hampshire committed to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Tara serves on the student council board, president of her school’s Tri-M Music Honor Society, and runs the Nashua South newspaper, the Panther Prints.

She is also a member of her school’s National Honor Society and English Honor Society. Kurup is an executive board member of the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council on Substance Misuse and Prevention. Tara is the drum major for the Nashua South marching band and the principal oboist for the Tufts Youth Philharmonic. She also has played in ensembles such as the New Hampshire All-State band and orchestra and the New Hampshire Philharmonic.

Brandon Nguyen is completing his Student Leaders experience this summer with the Nashua Police Athletic League, a nonprofit with a mission to build thriving, bright, and healthy futures for youth by connecting kids, police officers, and the community. Brandon is a passionate high school student dedicated to making a positive impact in his community. As a leader in an educational initiative that provides free, personalized tutoring for young students, he works on improving access to quality learning. His role as President of the Student Council allows him to advocate for his peers and contribute to creating an inclusive school environment. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis and pickleball, which help him stay active and balanced.