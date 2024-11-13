Girls Inc. of New Hampshire Celebrates Completion of Economic Literacy Program

Caption: Girls Inc. program participants ages 8-10 participate in a financial literacy activity as part of Absolute Success, with the assistance of Matthew Neuman, Esq., managing member of Absolute Title. The girls were tasked with categorizing a variety of terms into ‘goods’ and ‘services.’

Manchester, N.H. – Girls who participate in Girls Inc.’s after-school programming at its Manchester center celebrated the completion of Absolute Success, an economic literacy program that teaches age-appropriate material with real-world examples. From playing store to playing the stock market, young women of all ages learned the concepts of earning, saving, spending and sharing money.

On Friday, girls ages 8-10 demonstrated their newly acquired financial knowledge with an activity centered around understanding and differentiating between ‘goods’ and ‘services,’ in celebration of completing the 8-week program.

“Being able to understand and manage personal finances are critical skills that help set girls up for success,” said Girls Inc. of New Hampshire CEO Sharron McCarthy. ”As young adults, having a basic understanding of economic concepts will enable them to better understand and assert their rights.”

Absolute Success is a program sponsored by Absolute Title, New England’s premier title company based in Bedford, New Hampshire, that supports Girls Inc.’s economic literacy programming and introduces young women to career pathways in the real estate and title industries. The program ran at Girls Inc.’s Nashua center in spring 2024.