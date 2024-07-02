Go Fourth and celebrate: Fireworks at Arms Park on July 3 in Manchester – and where to park

Manchester traditionally celebrates Independence Day on July 3. File photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester, NH will conduct its Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 (rain date Friday, July 5th). Admission is free.

Please feel free to bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be food vendors on site. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets please. Portable toilets will be available.

We are excited to welcome the 39th Army Band back to the stage this year starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display provided by Pyrotecnico will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Both the East and West bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m. on July 3.

Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles starting at 4 p.m.. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing thereafter. Commercial Street will be restricted to pedestrians-only beginning at 8 p.m.

Arms Park will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday July 3, and any cars left in the parking lot after 4 p.m. will be towed. This will be carried out by MPD as having cars in those lots are viewed as a significant safety and security issue.

There are a number of lots around the Millyard that should be available for parking. See the map below (click on the key in the top left-hand corner of the map).

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today