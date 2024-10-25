Go visit grandma for $56: Avelo Airlines launches new nonstop service to Lakeland, Florida

MANCHESTER, NH — Avelo Airlines has launched exclusive nonstop service starting Oct. 25 between New England’s most convenient airport – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL), situated between Tampa and Orlando. Celebratory one-way fares start at $56*.

Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between Boston-Manchester and Lakeland. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays beginning today utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Travelers can book at AveloAir.com.

“We are delighted to offer New Englanders a direct flight into the heart of Central Florida. Customers flying between Manchester and Lakeland can expect a smoother, quicker travel experience that Avelo provides in the smaller and more convenient airports we serve, said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. We also expect Floridians to have great interest in the attractions of Boston and all New England.”

“MHT is excited to welcome our newest nonstop destination on Avelo Airlines to Lakeland-Linder International Airport. Lakeland is a convenient airport for travelers looking to easily get to Tampa, Orlando, or anywhere in between, said MHT Airport Director Ted Kitchens. “In the same vein, Manchester is a convenient airport for Central Florida visitors looking to get to New Hampshire and the greater New England area. We are excited for our continued partnership with Avelo and look forward to their continued investment in MHT and New Hampshire!”

With the addition of this new route to Orlando / Lakeland, Avelo will serve four destinations from MHT including: