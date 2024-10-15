Golden Girl: Manchester Historic Association announces 2024 annual holiday ornament

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association has announced this year’s holiday ornament featuring the Mill Girl statue at Mill Girl Plaza.

The ornament features a colorized depiction of the statue that honors the legacy of the young women who served as the first textile workers of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, beginning in the late 1830s. The statue was designed by sculptor Antoinette Schultze and dedicated in 1988. Just last year, the Mill Girl Statue was re-positioned in a more prominent location closer to Commercial Street as part of a revitalization of Mill Girl Plaza.

Each year the Manchester Historic Association produces an original, limited edition brass-plated ornament that celebrates Manchester’s history. These unique, detailed ornaments are handcrafted in the United States and make perfect Christmas tree decorations or gifts for the holidays and for many other occasions. Each comes in a decorative box.

These ornaments are available for $28 in the Millyard Museum Shop as well as at the MHA Research Center. The 2024 ornaments, as well as a limited number of ornaments from past years, can also be purchased online.