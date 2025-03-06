Gomez’ buzzer-beater lifts Memorial past Alvirne, 66-65

HUDSON, NH — Sophomore Joel Gomez’ putback, as time expired, gave Memorial a stunning 66-65 win over Alvirne, in the opening round of the Division I State Tournament, Wednesday night.

STUNNER IN HUDSON!

(VIDEO) Sophomore Joel Gomez scores on a putback as time expires to lift No. 10 @Crusaders_Athl past No. 7 @AlvirneBroncos , 66-65, in the opening round of the @NHIAA_LOA Division I State Tournament. Full details and highlights tomorrow at @InkLinkNews .… pic.twitter.com/UTHIlXBXFK — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) March 6, 2025

Gomez, a 6-3 forward, went high to grab the rebound of Devin Lavallee’s missed runner and, in one motion, flipped the ball toward the basket and watched it rattle in.

With the win, No. 10 Memorial (11-8), advances to the quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m. at No. 2 Portsmouth.

Bory Bory led Memorial with 21 points. Lavalley had 14 and Gomez added 12.