Gomez’ buzzer-beater lifts Memorial past Alvirne, 66-65

HUDSON, NH — Sophomore Joel Gomez’ putback, as time expired, gave Memorial a stunning 66-65 win over Alvirne, in the opening round of the Division I State Tournament, Wednesday night.
Gomez, a 6-3 forward, went high to grab the rebound of Devin Lavallee’s missed runner and, in one motion, flipped the ball toward the basket and watched it rattle in.
With the win, No. 10 Memorial (11-8), advances to the quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m. at No. 2 Portsmouth.
Bory Bory led Memorial with 21 points. Lavalley had 14 and Gomez added 12.