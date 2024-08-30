‘Good vibes only’: Ribbon is cut on What The Pho!, Elm Street’s newest Asian-fusion tiki bar

Above: Watch – Aug. 15 ribbon-cutting at What the Pho!

MANCHESTER, NH – After a soft launch in late July, What the Pho! made it official with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 15.

Inside the restaurant “Good Vibes Only” is more than a sign on the wall – it’s a state of mind for owner Christopher Caddy and his staff, who may just single-handedly be bringing back the Hawaiian shirt as an everyday look – he and his staff are always “in uniform” with tropical flair.

During the ribbon-cutting Caddy was joined by city officials including Mayor Jay Ruais, Aldermen Bill Barry, Kelly Thomas and Pat Long, representatives from the Greater Manchester Chamber, and the restaurant staff. Caddy thanked Erik Lesniak and Jodie Nazaka from the Manchester Economic Development Office for helping shepherd him through the process. He began in earnest about a year ago when he took over the space that, for many years was LaLa’s Hungarian Bakery and then briefly, The Wild Orchid bakery.

What the Pho, 836 Elm St. Photo/Carol Robidoux

In launching his Elm Street eatery Caddy made it through all the various hurdles, challenges and setbacks that go along with the territory, but said he’s thrilled to have made it to the “finish line” – a new beginning for his Asian-fusion concept restaurant, which had a previous incarnation in Newmarket.

Caddy has been in the business for years and despite the relaxing and tropical atmosphere, he is serious about being food-forward and providing good customer service. He also is there pretty much around the clock, so when you stop by, make sure you say hello and let him know how your dining experience was.

What the Pho! is located at 836 Elm St. in Manchester. You can take a look at the menu here.

Hours: