Got tix? Diz’s Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with a world tour menu & dream vacation giveaway 

MANCHESTER, NH – Diz’s is thrilled to mark its 5-year anniversary with an exciting global celebration and a chance to win the vacation of a lifetime! Since January, Diz’s has been hosting monthly “One Night Only” themed dinners, highlighting flavors from around the world — and giving away FREE raffle entries with special menu purchases for a DREAM VACATION valued at $3,000.

Themes have included Mediterranean, Italian, Caribbean, Latino, Asian, and Canadian cuisine. This July, we’re turning up the heat with dishes inspired by the Southern U.S., and our final destination takes us to Germany on Wednesday, August 20th — where we’ll not only celebrate with one last themed menu but also draw the winner of the DREAM VACATION raffle live in house and on Facebook!

To raise funds for the grand prize, $5 raffle tickets have been available throughout the celebration. We’re excited to share that we’re only $500 away from reaching our $3,000 goal!

Join Us for the Final Countdown!

● Southern U.S. Night: Tuesday, July 22nd from 4pm-730pm

● Germany Night + Vacation Winner Announcement: Wednesday, August 20th ○ Special German-themed menu

○ Live raffle drawing at the restaurant

○ Streamed LIVE on Facebook!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this milestone celebration. Whether you’ve traveled the world with us one plate at a time or are just now joining the party, we invite you to experience these final two events — and maybe walk away with the vacation of your dreams! For more details visit us at dizscafe.com/celebrate-2025-with-dizs