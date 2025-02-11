Governor Ayotte and Lawrence Mayor DePeña Address Cross-Border Crime and Drug Trafficking

Kelly Ayotte and Brian DePena. Courtesy photo

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, Governor Kelly Ayotte met with Mayor Brian A. DePeña of Lawrence, Mass., to discuss how the City and the State of New Hampshire can work together to combat cross-border crime and drug trafficking.

After the meeting, Governor Ayotte previewed additional resources in her proposed budget to target the criminal pipeline between Lawrence and New Hampshire alongside law enforcement officers from both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Following the announcement, Governor Ayotte said, “I am thankful for Mayor DePeña’s willingness to address the dangerous flow of drugs and criminal activity occurring between Lawrence and our state. The more we work together, the safer all our communities will be. With additional resources targeted at this pipeline, we will strengthen our fight against the trafficking of deadly drugs like fentanyl and lock up those who are bringing this poison and crime to our communities.”

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña added, “The crises of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, human exploitation, and gang violence continue to devastate families across both Massachusetts and New Hampshire—threats that recognize no borders and spare no community. The time for decisive, extraordinary action is now, but no single entity can combat this alone.

“I am deeply grateful for Governor Ayotte’s leadership and her commitment to working in partnership with the City of Lawrence to confront this urgent crisis. Today’s meeting marks a critical step forward in developing a concrete, results-driven plan to strengthen our collaboration, enhance intelligence sharing, and implement a unified strategy to dismantle criminal networks and disrupt the flow of illicit substances. This initiative between Lawrence and New Hampshire is a testament to our shared resolve: only through coordination, resource-sharing, and unwavering commitment can we safeguard our communities and deliver the security and justice our residents deserve.”