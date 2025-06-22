Governor Ayotte receives Homeland Security briefing on Iran

Gov. Kelly Ayotte

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Kelly Ayotte participated in a briefing call held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the ongoing situation in Iran on Sunday, June 22. New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Director Robert Buxton joined Governor Ayotte on the call.

Noem issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin today after the United States took action in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

“I thank Secretary Noem for holding a briefing call today to keep Governors informed of threats from Iran,” said Governor Ayotte. “I appreciated the opportunity to participate in this call and hear directly from DHS about efforts to protect New Hampshire and our nation. We will continue to keep these lines of communication open with our federal partners.”

According to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security there are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland.

“We encourage everyone in New Hampshire to be aware of their surroundings,” Director Buxton said. “If you see something suspicious report it to 911 or local authorities.”

Suspicious activity in New Hampshire also can be reported to the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center through its online reporting form.