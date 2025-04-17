Governor Kelly Ayotte’s First 100 Days

“Since day one, we’ve focused on strengthening our communities, protecting what makes New Hampshire special, and leading our entire state to an even brighter future,” said Governor Ayotte. “Even with the challenges we’re facing, I am more optimistic than ever that we will remain a shining beacon for New England and the nation. While there’s much more work to do beyond these first hundred days, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together for all of New Hampshire.”

Governor Ayotte’s first 100 days in the corner office have focused on strengthening our communities, protecting our state, and leading the charge to an even better future for all of New Hampshire.

Since she was elected, the Governor has made over 120 stops across our state to hear directly from Granite Staters about the issues that matter most to them.

How Governor Ayotte is strengthening our communities:

Signed law to fix broken bail system and shut the revolving door for criminals

Formed new Highway Safety Task Force to address dangers on our roads such as distracted driving, wrong way driving, and speeding

Strengthened cooperation with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws and opened a new partnership with the City of Lawrence, Mass., to combat drug trafficking

How Governor Ayotte is protecting our state:

Fighting for critical services for our most vulnerable citizens, including funding for special education and disability services

Advocating for New Hampshire’s Medicaid system, one of the best in the country, to sustain high levels of eligibility

Pushing for a moratorium on landfills while the State puts together a new regulatory process that emphasizes community input

How Governor Ayotte is leading the charge to an even better future for all of New Hampshire: