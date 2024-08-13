Grace Metalious Centennial to be celebrated at Millyard Museum Sept. 7

Grace Metalious

MANCHESTER, NH – Grace Metalious, the author of the best-selling and controversial novel Peyton Place, was born Marie Grace DeRepentigny on September 8, 1924 in Manchester. To commemorate her birth one hundred years ago, historian and Metalious scholar Robert B. Perreault will give a talk at the Millyard Museum on September 7 entitled “Before Peyton Place: In Search of the Real Grace Metalious” about her life and formative years in Manchester.

Today, both Peyton Place and Grace Metalious remain largely unknown among generations born after her death in 1964 at the age of 39. Metalious also wrote other novels, including No Adam in Eden. Her most autobiographical work of fiction, the novel is set in fictional “Livingstone, New Hampshire,” but based on Manchester.

As a Franco-American and Roman Catholic from a working-class family, Metalious wrote this novel to depict the struggles of ethnic Americans who lived a marginal life, caught between their linguistic and cultural origins and their quest to join mainstream American life.

Robert Perreault’s talk looks at the author’s life and impact she has had, using No Adam in Eden and Metalious’ autobiographical article “About Me and Peyton Place,” in conjunction with his own interviews with members of Metalious’ family.

The talk will take place at the Millyard Museum on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. Cost is included with regular admission to the museum.

