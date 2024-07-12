Granite United Way CEO Patrick Tufts stepping down after 20 years of social good

Patrick Tufts

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way announces that Patrick Tufts, President and CEO, will be stepping down from his role at the end of the year. His departure follows two decades of innovative leadership for the organization. Under Tufts’ guidance, the organization has experienced exceptional growth and made a significant impact in communities across New Hampshire and Vermont.

Joe Bator, Chair of the Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for Tufts’ contributions.

“Patrick’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping Granite United Way into the robust, multi-faceted organization it is today. His dedication to our mission has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire residents. While we will miss his daily presence, we are excited about the strong foundation he has built for our future growth,” Bator said.

One of Tufts’ most notable achievements was the merger of several independent United Way regions in New Hampshire. This monumental effort was part of a vision to harness the collective power of these entities across a larger footprint of the state. These mergers created exceptional efficiency, increased the ability to fundraise, and effectively invested those dollars back into the communities. Tufts’ efforts consolidated 7 of the 11 United Ways in New Hampshire. Granite United Way now covers 85% of New Hampshire and all of Windsor County, Vermont. The combined entity annually raises and delivers nearly $13M in support to over 600 non-profits. Today, in addition to Granite United Way, three other independent regions continue to operate.

Patrick created a collaborative environment where organizations work together to address complex areas of need. This approach changed the landscape for investments addressing direct community needs including early childhood initiatives, substance use disorders, affordable housing, and more. Additionally, Granite United Way administers three of the thirteen state public health networks.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead Granite United Way for the past 20 years,” said Tufts. “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together and the positive change we’ve brought to our communities. As I prepare for my next chapter, I’m confident that the organization is well-positioned for continued success and growth under new leadership. The timing of my exit is right for the organization, donors, non-profit agency partners, and the amazing leadership team that is in place.”

Several strategic plans have been initiated and completed under Tuft’s leadership. The Board of Directors has designed a thorough transition plan and will conduct a comprehensive search for Tufts’ successor. The new leader will be tasked with implementing the organization’s latest strategic plan, ensuring Granite United Way continues to meet the evolving needs of the communities it services in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Over the 20-year period, Granite United Way has collectively raised and invested nearly $200M into social services programs. These investments were made through over 1,000 non-profit agency partners and direct delivery services. These include a full-service 211 NH call center, a Family Resource Center, and leadership of statewide programs such as Recovery Friendly Workplace and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

“The State of New Hampshire is better off today thanks to the leadership of Patrick Tufts,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Thanks to his community-oriented focus and collaborative approach, with Patrick, good customer service always came first. From crises like the pandemic, where hundreds of volunteers took tens of thousands of calls a day, to implementing countless new statewide opportunities, Patrick always got the job done. We wish him all the best in his next venture!”

Tufts will continue in his role through the end of the year, working closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition. Granite United Way remains committed to its mission of improving lives and strengthening communities across New Hampshire.

For more information about Granite United Way and its programs, please visit www.graniteuw.org.