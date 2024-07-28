Granite United Way welcomes Joseph Bator as Board Chair

Joseph Bator, Board chair for Granite United Way.

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way announced that Joseph Bator, Regional Vice President for TD Bank, has been name Chair of the Board of Directors.

He replaces Dr. Charles Lloyd, who will be serving as Immediate Past Chair.

Granite United Way is the single largest United Way in New Hampshire, serving more than 85% of the State and Windsor County, Vermont. The organization covers the Southern Region, Merrimack County, Central Region, Greater Seacoast Region, Upper Valley, North Country and the Northern Region of the state. Granite United Way is rated a Platinum Level Participant from GuideStar and a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator, the highest ratings from these two nonprofit watchdog organizations.

“This is a time of great opportunity at Granite United Way. We just completed a strong fiscal year, driving impact across our seven regions,” said Bator, who had previously served as Vice Chair and Campaign Committee Chair. “I am proud to be leading this dedicated and talented Board of Directors. We have launched the organization’s Strategic Plan and have already seen impact happening across many of our scopes of work.”

The organization raised over $13 million in support in the past year. More than 600 nonprofit agencies received support from Granite United Way’s fundraising efforts, helping over 450,000 individuals across New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont.

Implementing the Strategic Plan

“Among the strategic initiatives our Board of Director put forth were to ensure we were future-focused with a United Way ready to respond to the evolving needs of the community. By focusing on critical issues like housing, financial empowerment, mental health and substance use issues and early childhood initiatives we are providing a strong stream of resources for individuals and families across our communities.” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO.

Using the Strategic Plan as a blueprint, Granite United Way’s team have delivered on those promises. With an ambitious goal of engaging 10,000 volunteers by 2026, they have already mobilized 4,000 volunteers this year across the seven regions. In addition, last year’s funding cycle included an equity partner grant opportunity which engaged 22 new partners.

Throughout the year, Granite United Way hosted a series of partner listening sessions that has been pivotal in the evolution of the organization’s grant funding model.

“Our partner listening sessions provided great insight into how Granite United Way could best support local nonprofits,” said Nichole Reimer, Chief Engagement Officer. “Leveraging that valuable information, we’ve worked with our Community Impact Committees to develop an innovative, responsive grant cycle that will provide opportunities throughout the year. We’ve shared this information with partners and many appreciate how these responsive grants will meet more immediate needs.”

The new responsive, funding cycles are slated to launch in October 2024.

2024 – 2025 Board Leadership

Joe Bator’s leadership and experience will be a true asset to New Hampshire’s largest United Way. Bator will be joined by the following Officers:

Josephine Moran, Vice Chair

Bill Keena, Secretary

Doug deLara, Jr., Treasurer

Dr. Charles Lloyd, Immediate Past Chair

Outgoing Board Members

During their June Board Meeting, the Board of Directors thanked outgoing Members for their dedication and service to Granite United Way and the community. Those completing their terms included:

Mitch Davis from Dartmouth College

Pat Donahue from New Hampshire Housing

Sally Kraft, MD from Dartmouth Hitchcock

Larry Major from Pike Industries

Catherine Nickerson, retired from Private Client Underwriters

Charla Stevens, Immediate Past Chair, retired from McLane Middleton

Three New Board Members Join

Three community leaders have joined the Granite United Way Board of Directors:

James Harris from Sheehan Phinney

Dr. Pamela Holey from Dartmouth Hitchcock

Stacia Maloney from Pike Industries

JAMES P. HARRIS – SHEEHAN PHINNEY

James P. Harris (J.P.) is a shareholder at the law firm of Sheehan Phinney and litigator representing clients in complex matters. As Co-Chair of the firm’s Data Privacy & Security group, he counsels companies on preparing for and responding to data breaches.

He also counsels companies before breaches occur on how to prepare for them and protect against them. He helps companies perform risk assessments to determine areas in need of attention and to inform decisions for policy drafting and implementation. He also guides companies through drafting and implementing records and data management policies and the management of electronically stored information. He has lectured and presented on all aspects of document retention and destruction policies, with particular emphasis on their application to litigation. He has also cultivated skill in the electronic discovery practices and data mining techniques that impact all litigation matters.

Harris received his J.D., The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, magna cum laude. He has served as Editorial Assistant for the Catholic University Law Review. He achieved his Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College with honors. Harris is the former Chair, St. Joseph Community Services Board of Directors (Meals on Wheels for Hillsborough County). He is also Chair of Board of Trustees, the Kevin T. McHugh Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“I have always appreciated the unique approach taken by Granite United Way in tackling the challenges facing our communities and I am excited for the opportunity to serve.” said J.P. Harris.

PAMELA M. HOFLEY MD, MPH, FRCPC, FAAP – DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK

Pamela Hofley MD, MPH received her undergraduate and medical degree from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. She completed her Pediatric residency at Queen’s University and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. She completed a fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the Hospital for Sick Children and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr Hofley completed her MPH at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice in 2018.

Dr. Hofley joined the staff of Dartmouth-Hitchcock in 2001 as a Pediatric Gastroenterologist, practicing in Manchester and Lebanon. In 2007, she became Pediatric Program Director of the DH Cystic Fibrosis Program. In 2008, she became the section chief of pediatric gastroenterology and the Southern Region Medical Director of CHaD. In 2012, she was named Associate Medical Director for DH Manchester and in 2016 became the Medical Director. Dr Hofley has served on Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Board of Governors, the NH State Quality Assurance Program and the physician advisory boards of the NH Medicaid programs.

“I am excited to be joining the Granite United Way’s Board of Directors. The organization is an integral part of the community here in NH, partnering with many of us to truly address the many social determinants of health of our population and help us all live our best lives!” said Pamela Hofley, MD, MPH.

STACIA MALONEY – PIKE INDUSTRIES

Stacia Maloney serves as the Human Resources Director & Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Officer at Pike Industries, Inc. She has over 20 years of professional experience in delivering effective employee relation programs in manufacturing and construction industries. Her expertise includes compliance with legal and government reporting, strategic leadership and implementation of employee recruitment, retention and recognition.

Prior to her role at Pike Industries, Maloney served in several leadership capacities at OSRAM Sylvania, Inc. over her 17-year tenure there. She worked cross-functionally with Sales & Marketing, Operations and Process, and Business Units to provide exceptional human resources to over 1,200 employees. Maloney received her Master of Science in Management from New England College. She achieved her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

Maloney is a lifelong resident of Concord, NH where she lives with her husband, Andy. Together, they share four children.

“Joining the Granite United Way Board of Directors is my way of being able to give back to a state and community that has given me so much to be thankful for over the course of my lifetimes.” said Stacia Maloney.