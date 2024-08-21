Hailstorm Hands Hartford Wednesday Win

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-29, 46-67) lost a weather-shortened, five-inning contest to the Hartford Yard Goats (25-21, 63-51), 1-0 at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night. After a 30-minute pregame delay, the teams played five innings at lightning pace before the skies opened and the game was made official.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-6) was tagged with the hard-luck loss after giving up one run on two hits in the top of the fifth. Dominguez allowed three total hits and struck out four Yard Goats hitters. Dominguez made his first home start since hitting the Development List on July 9 and fired his first five-inning start since June 16.

Hartford’s Blake Adams (W, 1-1) tossed five scoreless frames for his first double-A win. The right-hander struck out three Cats and allowed hits to Ryan McCarty and Charles McAdoo. McCarty stretched his hit streak to seven games before the storm hit.

The series continues from Delta Dental Stadium Thursday with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire’s Lazaro Estrada (1-3, 4.01 ERA) gets the ball for Cesar Martin and crew. Hartford has yet to name a starter.