Halloween Event at AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness Center Provides Costumes to 230 Children

MANCHESTER, N.H. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire distributed more than 230 Halloween costumes as part of an open event on Wednesday, October 9. Held at the AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness and Opportunity Center in Manchester, the Medicaid Managed Care plan partnered with S.C.A.R.E to hand out costumes and accessories to children and adults at no cost. All costumes were provided by S.C.A.R.E, a local nonprofit that distributes secondhand and store donated costumes to families in need.

For more information about AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s Wellness and Opportunity Center, call 1-603-263-6694.

