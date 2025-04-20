Harbor Care receives grant from BAE Systems to support veteran services

Independence Hall housing in Manchester. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A grant from BAE Systems in support of Harbor Care Veteran Services programs will be used toward expanded access to stable housing, healthcare, and essential support for some of New Hampshire’s most vulnerable veterans—empowering them on their path toward lasting stability and independence.

Harbor Care’s mission is to end veteran homelessness across New Hampshire, and is leading the statewide coordination of veteran housing and support services.

“Harbor Care is proud to be a leader in the state, ensuring veterans have the tools they need to succeed,” said Henry J. Och, President & CEO of Harbor Care. “Stable housing is critical. Since Mayor Ruais announced this initiative, 40 veterans experiencing homelessness have been moved into permanent housing. We deeply appreciate BAE Systems’ generous support of these efforts.”

Through its Veteran Services, Harbor Care provides statewide outreach to identify veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness and connects them with emergency relief, stable housing, and wraparound services. The organization serves 450 veterans and 100 family members annually and has a proven track record of helping veterans exit into permanent housing, secure employment, and achieve self-sufficiency.

“BAE Systems is proud to support Harbor Care’s critical efforts to assist with housing, healthcare, and other support services for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation,” said Amy Sweeney, head of Community Investment at BAE Systems Electronic Systems. “Harbor Care makes a tremendous difference in the lives of veterans experiencing homelessness in the state.”

BAE Systems is a long-standing supporter in Harbor Care’s efforts to support veterans. The company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country. BAE Systems’ support will ensure every veteran gains the stability they deserve.

About Harbor Care Harbor Care is dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness through housing, healthcare, and veteran services. As an innovative nonprofit organization, Harbor Care assists more than 5,000 adults, children, and families in New Hampshire each year, offering solutions to some of life’s most challenging issues. The organization provides transitional and permanent housing, medical, dental, and mental healthcare; substance use treatment; HIV/AIDS support services; and veteran services for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Learn more at www.harborcarenh.org.

About BAE Systems BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.