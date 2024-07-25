Harris brings boost in latest Saint Anselm poll

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The Saint Anselm College Survey Center has released a new poll of over 2,000 New Hampshire voters showing a bounce for the Democratic Party after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris took his place as the likely nominee.

While Republican nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump stayed roughly level in July to where he was in June in regard to favorability and voting preference, Harris has seen a jump compared to Biden’s July numbers.

Harris leads Trump 50%-44% with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting 3%, and the rest of the participants in the poll either voting for someone else or being unsure of who to vote for. Of that group, 84% stated that they were unlikely to change their views by Election Day.

New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque believes that Harris harnessed support in her party that Biden was unable to capture, although notes that things may change in upcoming weeks.

“With President Joe Biden bowing out of the race and endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris, the presidential campaign has been reset as Harris has become the new favorite to win New Hampshire,” said Levesque. “Free of Biden’s baggage, Harris consolidates her party, enough to give her a six-point edge.”

The poll took place on July 24 and 25