Harrisburg homers power Senators over Fisher Cats

Photo NH/Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – Right-handed starter Ryan Watson fired a quality start in his Double-A debut on Tuesday, April 15, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-4) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (5-5) at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-3. Right fielder Jace Bohrofen (TOR No. 25, MLB Pipeline) slugged his first Double-A home run in the bottom of the second inning, as the Fisher Cats led 3-1 in the top of the sixth.

Harrisburg knocked three home runs in the final four innings to overcome the deficit, including a go-ahead, three-run poke in the top of the eighth by Senators third baseman Cayden Wallace.

New Hampshire’s Watson struck out five batters across his six innings and only gave up one run, a solo shot by Harrisburg’s Daylen Lile in the top of the sixth inning. Senators starter Kyle Luckham allowed two runs on five hits in five innings and fired five strikeouts.

After Bohrofen’s home run in the bottom of the second, the Fisher Cats doubled their advantage in the third inning. Right fielder RJ Shreck doubled to lead off the home third, and after a base hit from left fielder Yohendrick Piñango, first baseman Peyton Williams flew out deep enough to left field to plate Schreck and pushed Tuesday’s score to 2-0.

Watson surrendered the solo home run to Lile in the top of the sixth, only for New Hampshire to quickly steal the run back in the home half of the inning. Center fielder Dasan Brown walked with one out and flew around the bases in the ensuing at-bat, thanks to a double from second baseman Eddinson Paulino.

New Hampshire reliever Ryan Jennings (L, 0-1) entered in the top of the seventh and retired the first four batters he faced before allowing back-to-back walks an inning later. With two outs in the inning, Wallace tucked a fly ball over the right field wall for a three-run home run, which gave the Senators a 4-3 lead. Harrisburg added one more run in the top of the ninth on a solo shot by second baseman JT Arruda that made it 5-3.

Trailing by two, Piñango led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and brought the tying run to the plate before the batter Williams grounded into a double play a pitch later, thwarting any of New Hampshire’s chances at a late push.