Harrison Posts Quality Start in Shutout Loss

Photo NH/Fisher Cats

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-8) dropped its second consecutive game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night, 3-0. New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh and eighth innings but were unable to salvage any runs in their second shutout loss of the season.

After allowing a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, righty Devereaux Harrison (L, 1-2) settled in and allowed two hits across the next four innings pitched. In what was his third start of the season, Harrison went six innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts for his first quality start of the year.

Right-handed reliever Geison Urbaez was the only other New Hampshire pitcher to appear in game two against Binghamton. Urbaez kept the Rumble Ponies at bay in the seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Binghamton starter Jack Wenninger (W, 4-0) stifled New Hampshire batters with 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings to secure his fourth win in four starts.

Binghamton shortstop Jett Williams led off the bottom of the first with a double to set up first baseman Ryan Clifford’s two-run homer, as the Ponies jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Third baseman Nick Lorusso later plated Wiliams on a sacrifice fly to help Binghamton extend their lead to 3-0 through three innings.

The Rumble Ponies’ bats fell silent in the final five innings, thanks to Urbaez’ two scoreless innings in relief. New Hampshire threatened in the top of the seventh and eighth innings with the tying run in each frame but left four runners on base and were sat down in order in the top of the ninth. The Fisher Cats stranded 10 baserunners, five in scoring position, in the 3-0 loss.