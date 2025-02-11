Heart failure explained: Coping tips for your mind and body

As a cardiologist specializing in heart failure at The Elliot Heart and Vascular Center, I witness how this condition affects my patients both physically and emotionally. While heart failure is not curable, understanding what it is and learning to manage the stress it causes can make a significant difference in how you live with it.

What is heart failure?

Heart failure doesn’t mean your heart has stopped working. Instead, it means that your heart isn’t pumping blood forward as well as it should, so the blood backs up, first into the blood vessels in the lungs, and then into the large veins in the abdomen and legs.

Blood carries oxygen and nutrients to the body, and when the heart isn’t doing its job properly, your body can’t function as it should. Additionally, when the blood backs up, the blood vessels become engorged or “congested,” and fluid leaks out of them into the lungs, causing shortness of breath, and into the soft tissue of the abdomen and extremities, causing swelling. This is the reason we often call it congestive heart failure.

There are different types of heart failure:

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFREF) : This type of heart failure occurs when the heart’s ejection fraction is low, meaning that the heart is weak and cannot pump normally.

: This type of heart failure occurs when the heart’s ejection fraction is low, meaning that the heart is weak and cannot pump normally. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFPEF): This type of heart failure is now slightly more common and occurs when the heart’s ejection fraction is normal, meaning that the pumping function of the heart is normal, and the heart is not working well because the heart muscle is stiff, one of the valves doesn’t work normally, the heart rhythm is abnormal, or for some other reason.

Common symptoms of heart failure include:

Shortness of breath, especially during activity or when lying down

Fatigue and weakness

Swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Persistent cough or wheezing

Heart failure can result from conditions like coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or abnormal heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation. It’s important to work closely with your doctor to manage these contributing factors.

Why heart failure causes emotional stress

A heart failure diagnosis often brings a wave of emotions. Fear, sadness, anger, and anxiety are all common reactions. But why does heart failure affect us emotionally?

The shock of diagnosis: Being told you have heart failure can be overwhelming. Many people feel frightened about what this means for their future.

Being told you have heart failure can be overwhelming. Many people feel frightened about what this means for their future. Physical limitations: Heart failure can limit your ability to do everyday activities. This can lead to frustration, sadness, or a sense of loss of independence.

Heart failure can limit your ability to do everyday activities. This can lead to frustration, sadness, or a sense of loss of independence. Uncertainty: Because heart failure is a chronic condition, it often comes with uncertainty about progression, treatment options, and quality of life.

Because heart failure is a chronic condition, it often comes with uncertainty about progression, treatment options, and quality of life. Medication and treatment: Managing heart failure often requires lifestyle changes, medications, and regular monitoring. The adjustment to a new routine can be stressful.

Managing heart failure often requires lifestyle changes, medications, and regular monitoring. The adjustment to a new routine can be stressful. Impact on loved ones: Many people worry about how their condition affects their family and caregivers. This can add to feelings of guilt or helplessness.

How to manage emotional stress after heart failure

Living with heart failure is challenging, but there are ways to cope with the emotional side of the condition. Here are some strategies that can help:

Educate yourself: Learn as much as you can about heart failure. Understanding your condition can reduce fear and help you feel more in control. Resources like the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Mayo Clinic, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute provide reliable information.

Learn as much as you can about heart failure. Understanding your condition can reduce fear and help you feel more in control. Resources like the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Mayo Clinic, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute provide reliable information. Talk about your feelings: Share your emotions with someone you trust, whether it’s a family member, friend, or therapist. Don’t bottle up your feelings. Talking can help you process them.

Share your emotions with someone you trust, whether it’s a family member, friend, or therapist. Don’t bottle up your feelings. Talking can help you process them. Join a support group: Connecting with others who have heart failure can be comforting. Hearing how others cope can give you ideas and reduce feelings of isolation.

Connecting with others who have heart failure can be comforting. Hearing how others cope can give you ideas and reduce feelings of isolation. Practice relaxation techniques: Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help reduce stress. Even a short daily practice can make a difference.

Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help reduce stress. Even a short daily practice can make a difference. Focus on what you can control: While heart failure brings uncertainties, focus on what you can manage. Stick to your treatment plan, eat a heart-healthy diet, and stay active within your limits.

While heart failure brings uncertainties, focus on what you can manage. Stick to your treatment plan, eat a heart-healthy diet, and stay active within your limits. Stay active mentally and socially: Engage in activities that bring you joy and keep your mind sharp. Hobbies, socializing, and learning new things can improve your mood.

Engage in activities that bring you joy and keep your mind sharp. Hobbies, socializing, and learning new things can improve your mood. Consider professional help: If you’re struggling emotionally, talk to your doctor. Counseling or medication might be needed to treat depression or anxiety.

Taking care of your heart and mind

Heart failure doesn’t just affect the body—it takes a toll on the mind as well. But with the right tools, you can manage stress and lead a fulfilling life. If you or a loved one is facing heart failure, remember that you are not alone. Talk to your healthcare team, reach out for support, and take steps to care for both your heart and your emotional well-being.

Dr. Stephen Hanlon: Dr. Hanlon is a board-certified cardiologist who treats the full breadth of cardiology patients with a focus on cardiac imaging, specifically echocardiography, and on patients with advanced heart failure at The Elliot Heart and Vascular Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.

