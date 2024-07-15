Highway accident leads to assault and fleeing suspect; manhunt ends in Manchester with arrest

Heavy police presence at a Manchester Street address who were there for several hours negotiating with a suspect of an accident and assault on I-93. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire State Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-93 In Londonderry on Monday morning after it was reported that one of the two vehicles involved in the accident fled the scene after hitting the other driver with his vehicle.

At 7:12 a.m. on July 15, 2024, State Troopers from the Troop B barracks received calls of a reported hit-and-run crash on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry. Troopers responded and determined the driver of a black 2019 Acura ILX, later identified as Kyle Barka, 31, of Manchester, struck a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan from the rear on the interstate.

The preliminary investigation has determined that while both vehicles were pulled over on the I-93 southbound Exit 4 off-ramp, the operator of the Volkswagen exited their vehicle in an attempt to exchange information with Barka, the driver of the Acura. Barka instead drove forward and struck the driver of the Volkswagen, who was standing behind the Volkswagen. Barka then left the scene.

Shortly after an alert was put out by State Police, Barka and the Acura ILX were located at 306 Manchester St. in Manchester by the Manchester Police Department.

Police made contact with Barka who was inside the first-floor apartment, and who refused to come out.

State police and additional Manchester Police Officers responded to the scene and continued to make contact with Barka, who appeared to be acting erraticly according to sources at the scene.

NH State Police examine a vehicle involved in an accident in which the driver allegedly assaulted another driver involved in the accident. Police traced the vanity plate to a Manchester Street address. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

SWAT officers brought additional personnel to the scene as well as Manchester Police negotiators.

For several hours MPD Patrol and SWAT Officers along with SWAT Crisis Negotiators communicated with Barka in an attempt to have him surrender voluntarily, but he refused.

A warrant was issued by a judge for second-degree assault for the incident and once the warrant was obtained, police made entry into the apartment.

At one point during the interaction Barka became actively resistive and began assaulting an MPD K9, striking the dog with a chair.

Barka ultimately attempted to flee the residence via a first-floor window shortly after 12 p.m., at which point he was taken into custody with the assistance of the MPD K9. Barka is currently undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained following his failure to comply with the K9 during his arrest.

Barka had an active arrest warrant out of NHSP Troop B for felony level second-degree assault the hit-and-run accident and felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with felony-level willful Interference with police dogs, and two counts of misdemeanor-level resisting arrest by the Manchester Police Department.

Barka was booked on local charges and will be turned over to the custody of the New Hampshire State Police to face the out-of-jurisdiction charges. He will be arraigned at Manchester District Court on his local charges at a later time.

The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries.

This investigation remains open and ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Shane Mason at 603-223-4381 or shane.p.mason@dos.nh.gov.